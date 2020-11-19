Touring The Sports Headlines & Highlights 11-19-20

There were so many stories going on in sports, from Maine hockey to the Celtics draft and a Giants coaching change, Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff recap the details.

The University of Maine announced yesterday they are “altering” the opening weekend for the Black Bears Men’s hockey team, and Maine will not host Number 7 UMass at the Alfond this weekend as originally scheduled. The School announced the UMaine women will travel to Worcester, Mass to play their season opening weekend series at Holy Cross Tomorrow and Saturday.

The Maine Mariners of the ECHL will not play any games this season. The league is suspending the season for the six teams in the North Division entirely because of the impact and rise of cases of CV19 in the region.

Getty Images

The Boston Celtics had 3 first round picks, and 1 second round pick in the NBA Draft last night, and there was a lot of speculation and rumors swirling about a the Celtics making a move in the draft. They did make a deal, and that included the Number 30 pick, the last one in the first round, picking Shooting Guard Desmond Bane of TCU to Memphis for two future second round draft picks. The C's did take Aaron Nesmith out of Vanderbilt at 14, and the drafted Payton Pritchard out of Oregon at 26, and Yam Madar out of Israel in the second round.

Getty Images

Fan voting for the NFL Pro Bowl began online Tuesday, and Wednesday a Patriot who was originally left off the ballot was added to it. JC Jackson leads the NFL with 6 interceptions and he originally was not on the fan ballot to pick for the Pro Bowl, but he is now.

According to reports the Giants signed a longtime NFL Assistant coach to be a consultant, Colombo did not agree with the hiring and felt he was being undermined by the move, and that led to what was described as a verbal confrontation with head coach Joe Judge. Colombo was fired as a result.

38 year old Robinson Cano, the second baseman for the New York Mets, will not play during the 2021 season because he was suspended by MLB for his second positive test for PED’s.

Getty Images

We have those stories and more in our Headlines & Highlights on The Morning Line.