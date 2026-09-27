The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to #6 Quinnipiac 4-1 on Saturday afternoon, September 26th at the Alfond Arena.

The Bobcats took a 2-0 lead in the 1st Period and the score was 2-0 through two periods.

Maine lit the lamp with 6:29 gone in the 3rd period on a goal by Paige Fong, assisted by Mikayla Boarder and Gracie Hanson.

Quinnipiac added 2 more goals including an empty-netter.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play while Quinnipiac was also 0-3. The Black Bears penalty kill unit did an excellent job killing off the power play including a 5 on 3 in the 3rd Period.

Maine was outshot 32-23

Kiaa Lahtinern was in net for Maine and turned away 28 shots. Casey Clausen had 22 saves for Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats are 2-0 to start the season.

Maine is 0-2. They will host St. Lawerence Thursday, October 1st at 6 p.m. and Friday, October 2nd at 3 p.m.