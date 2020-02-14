Ellsworth Holds Off Tough Winslow Team for Quarterfinal Win [BOYS]

The Ellsworth Eagles outlasted a tough Winslow Black Raiders team, coming away with a 58-51 quarterfinal win in Bangor Friday night.

The No. 2 Eagles were able to hold off the No. 7 Black Raiders in the final minutes, as Winslow was forced to foul, and the Eagles hit key free throws to keep the game out of reach.

Senior Jackson Curtis led the Eagles with 26 points. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Washington Academy Powers Past MCI [BOYS]

The Washington Academy Raiders advanced to the Class B North semifinals with a 56-45 win Friday over the MCI Huskies at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Trailing 36-20 at half, No. 6 MCI came battled back to within single digits in the second half, but couldn't close the gap as the No. 3 Raiders made key shots in the final minutes.

Junior Cecil Gray had 19 points to lead the Raiders. Junior Jax Lin and sophomore Andon Wood each added 13 points in the game. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Waterville Overpowers Ellsworth To Advance To Semifinals [GIRLS]

The Waterville Purple Panthers ended Ellsworth's run in the high school basketball tournament, overpowering the Eagles in Friday's quarterfinal match-up at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 2 Purple Panthers bested the No. 10 Eagles 65-32 to advance to the Class B semifinals Wednesday against the Presque Isle Wildcats.

Waterville led from the opening tip, building up a 33-19 lead at the half. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Presque Isle Holds Off Winslow To Advance To Semis [GIRLS]

The Presque Isle Wildcats held off a late charge from the Winslow Black Raiders Friday to advance to the Class B semifinals.

The No. 3 Wildcats (16-3) built a 12-point lead in the first half at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, but the No. 6 Black Raiders cut the lead to 3 points late in the fourth quarter. Winslow was unable to close the gap, and Presque Isle finished the job with a 53-46 victory. >>MORE>>

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

CLASS B NORTH QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Presque Isle 53 def. No. 6 Winslow 46 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Waterville 65 def. No.10 Ellsworth 32 [GIRLS]

No. 3 Washington Academy 56 def. No. 6 MCI 45 [BOYS]

No. 2 Ellsworth 58 def. No. 7 Winslow 51 [BOYS]

Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

CLASS A NORTH QUARTERFINALS

No. 6 Skowhegan 57 def. No. 3 Messalonskee 40 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Gardiner 58 def. No. 7 Medomak Valley 30 [GIRLS]

No. 4 Lawrence 48 def. No. 5 Erskine 41 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Hampden 66 def. No. 8 Nokomis 29 [GIRLS]

Portland Expo, Portland

CLASS B SOUTH QUARTERFINALS

No. 6 Wells 61 def. No. 3 Lisbon 36 [BOYS]

No. 7 Cape Elizabeth 44 def. No. 2 Spruce Mountain 35 [BOYS]

No. 5 Lake Region 60 def. No. 4 Mountain Valley 37 [BOYS]

No. 1 Maranacook 59 def. No. 8 Freeport 57 [BOYS]

* Games will be broadcast on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.