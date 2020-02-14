Waterville Overpowers Ellsworth To Advance To Semifinals [GIRLS] 

The Waterville Purple Panthers ended Ellsworth's run in the high school basketball tournament, overpowering the Eagles in Friday's quarterfinal match-up at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 2 Purple Panthers bested the No. 10 Eagles 65-32 to advance to the Class B semifinals Wednesday against the Presque Isle Wildcats.

Waterville led from the opening tip, building up a 33-19 lead at the half.

Senior captain Sadie Garling led the Purple Panthers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Another senior captain, Madeline Martin, added 17 points.

Senior Trinity Montigny led the Eagles with 15 points.

Waterville will play Presque Isle in the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.