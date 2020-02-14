The Ellsworth Eagles outlasted a tough Winslow Black Raiders team, coming away with a 58-51 quarterfinal win in Bangor Friday night.

The No. 2 Eagles were able to hold off the No. 7 Black Raiders in the final minutes, as Winslow was forced to foul, and the Eagles hit key free throws to keep the game out of reach.

Senior Jackson Curtis led the Eagles with 26 points. Darby Barry added 11 points.

Senior Colby Pomeroy led the Black Raiders with 19 points.

Ellsworth will play Washington Academy in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.