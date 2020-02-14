Washington Academy Powers Past MCI [BOYS]

The Washington Academy Raiders advanced to the Class B North semifinals with a 56-45 win Friday over the MCI Huskies at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Trailing 36-20 at half, No. 6 MCI came battled back to within single digits in the second half, but couldn't close the gap as the No. 3 Raiders made key shots in the final minutes.

Junior Cecil Gray had 19 points to lead the Raiders. Junior Jax Lin and sophomore Andon Wood each added 13 points in the game.

Washington Academy, of East Machias, improves to 14-6. The Raiders will play in the semifinals on Wednesday in Bangor.

MCI of Pittsfield finishes the season at 13-7.

Owen Williams had 15 points to lead the Huskies. Gavin McArthur added 12 points. Dominic Wilson added 10 points in the loss.