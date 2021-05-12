Truth Or Throck – Ben Guite And The Number 1

We found out Ben Guite would not be the number 1 guy for the UMaine hockey program and was not going to be named the new Black Bears head coach.

But Tim Throckmorton found some other stories surrounding Ben Guite where the number one is prominent.

Can you figure out which one of these stories Tim crafted on his own?

Was it about how Guite waited one day after the deadline for Montreal to hold his rights to sign with the Islanders? Could it have been the one game Guite played for the Bruins after being called up from Providence? Or was it the one playoff goal he scored for Colorado in the 2007 NHL postseason?

Two of those are true, but one is not. Now we have to figure out which of these stories are the truth and which one is made up by Throck.

See if you can figure it out here.

