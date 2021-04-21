Truth Or Throck – Stories Of Yankees Legends

This week in Truth or Throck we find out Tim Throckmorton woke up with a chest condition which fits nicely in Big Word Day.

He also rolled out three stories about the New York Yankees, two of them are true, one he made up.

Can you figure out the one made up by Throck?

The names involved range from Ping Bodie, Percy The Ostrich, Lefty Gomez, Bill Dickey, Lou Gehrig, and Don Mattingly.

Getty Images

Yes. Percy the Ostrich.

Did a Yankees player really take on an ostrich in a spaghetti eating contest?

Find out in Truth Or Throck.