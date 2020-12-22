Tuesday Morning 12-22-20 Headlines & Highlights

Find out all you need to know from around the world of sports with the Morning Line as Wayne and Jeff roll through the topics of the day.

The UMaine Women’s Basketball plays a double header to open conference play against Hartford today and tomorrow the game starts at 1pm. The Black Bears Blanca Milan is now 10th in the nation in points per game as she is averaging 25.3 points in Maine’s first three games (She had 34 at Northeastern Sunday) Milan is tied for 42nd in the nation averaging 10 rebounds per game.

The UMaine Men’s basketball at Boston College tonight for their only non-conference game of the year tip time is at noon, the Bears are 0-2, The Eagles are 1-5 but favored by 22.5 points.

The NBA season starts tonight with a pair of games in the league :

Golden State at Brooklyn at 7pm

LA Clippers at LA Lakers at 10pm

Getty Images

Yesterday in his preseason news conference NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed many other topics yesterday including the league's policy on kneeling for the national anthem. While nearly all players and coaches took a knee during the anthem this summer at the Orlando Bubble, Commissioner Silver expects the league to return to its policy of standing for the anthem.

The NFL Pro Bowl selections were announced yesterday and three New England Patriots were chosen, and former UMaine Black Bear Pat Ricard was selected for a second straight year.

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight game, as Cincinnati manhandled Pittsburgh last night 27-17.

UMaine Senior Goaltender Loryn Porter is the Hockey East Women's Defensive Player of the Week. She made 70 saves in the weekend split at #7 Providence this past weekend.

We have those stories and more in our Headlines and Highlights, find out all you need to know by listening here.