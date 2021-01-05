Tuesday Morning Headlines and Highlights (1-5-21)

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff take a look at the top stories locally, regionally, nationally and internationally going on in the world of sports.

The UMaine Men’s hockey team lost yesterday at UMass-Lowell as the 17th ranked Riverhawks finished the two game sweep of the Black Bears with a 9-5 win. Maine was outshot 58-to-30 in the game

The UMaine Women’s hockey team lost to the 3rd ranked Northeastern Huskies yesterday 1-nothing. Loryn Porter made 40 saves in goal.

The World Junior Hockey Championships will be a battle between the United States and Canada in the Final tonight at 9:30.

Getty Images

Three NHL teams will not have their top AHL franchise playing this year as three teams in the league opted to not return for this season, so 28 AHL Teams will begin the season.

Jayson Tatum had 40 points to lead the Celtics to an easy 126-114 win against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Florida.

The NCAA announced yesterday they will play the entire men’s basketball tournament in the state of Indiana. The Final Four was scheduled to be in Indianapolis this year, and now the entire 67 game tournament, and all 68 teams will be in the Hoosier State.

Boston University mandated all of their opponents wear masks during games on BU's campus, and the first game where that happens will be tonight as the Terriers host Holy Cross in men’s basketball. The BU/Holy Cross women’s game was played on the BU campus and all players wore masks in that game.

The New England Patriots signed 10 players to reserve / future contracts Monday including last year’s draft pick kicker Justin Rohrwasser (Nick Folk is an unrestricted free agent)