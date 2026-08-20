Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust held their 2nd Wacky Wednesday card of the season on Wednesday night, August 19th.

Here are the Vintage Racing, Judy's Road Runners and King's Concessions Crown Vics results.

Vintage Racing - 20 Laps

Nick Overlock #18 Jesse Michaud #13 Jamie Young #13M Chris Oglivy #55 Ben Overlock #19 Parker Long #87 Jesse Langley #8 Keith Smalley #10 Adrian Williams #7 Tim Reynolds #17 Barrett Ayer #17X Dean Grant #44

Judy's Road Runners - 50 Laps

Nick Bickford #12 Mark Sawyer #69 Seth Woodard #41 Jeffrey Burditt #82 Ed Salisbury #6 Derek Smith #10 Waylon Giguere #12X Destiny Overlock #14 David Boulier #33 Kraig Worster #11W Steven Dunham #57 Andrew Crosby #62 Lewis Batchelder #23 Ben Krauter #18

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 50 Laps

Josh St. Clair #14 Brock Deane #54 Lloyd Nickerson #05X Talon Blanchard #77T Ashton Reynolds #9 Trey Brown #51 Chris Nickerson #18 Ryan St. Clair #51X Noah Alexander #17A Donny Silva #32 Mike McCullough #7 Steve Kimball #80 Donny Blanchard #77 James Hayward #16 Tim Bubar Jr. #00

With the All-Star Monster Truck Tour scheduled to take over the racetrack on August 29th and 30th, the next time there will be racing at the track is on Wednesday, September 2nd for Wacky Wednesday Round 3 and then regular racing on Saturday, September 5th.

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