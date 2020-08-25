Tuesday’s Headlines & Highlights On The Morning Line

We get your day started with all you need to know from the world of sports with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

The Patriots started their second week of padded practices, and we have details from the workouts including an apparent change in the quarterback depth chart.

The Miami Dolphins have a plan for their fans, and we have those details.

A Mainer in the NBA is looking for work after a decision by a franchise yesterday, we also update the NBA playoff scoreboard.

And we recap what happened in the NHL and get ready for Bruins / Lightning game two.

We have baseball notes including a preview of the Red Sox and Blue Jays series in Buffalo and what is going on with a former Boston manager.

Last night a player moved up on the all-time historical list in Major League Baseball to second on the list. Sort of.

And we have college sports notes too, including the newly released AP Top 25 poll with 9 teams who won't play this fall.