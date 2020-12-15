UMaine Women’s Hockey Off To 3-1 Start

The UMaine Women's Hockey team has probably been the Black Bears team most impacted by the changing landscape of sports this semester.

Coach Richard Reichenbach's squad played two road games before the University called a halt to athletic activities because of COVID-19 spread on campus and within the department.

Maine split those two games at Holy Cross.

Then the Bears sat through a three week hiatus and came back scheduled to play at one of the most difficult rinks in the conference with a pair of games at UNH on the Olympic Sized ice sheet, a place where Maine had struggled.

But the Bears with 4 different goal scorers swept the set from the Wildcats with a pair of 2-1 wins.

Now UMaine is off to a great start at 3-1, and Coach Reichenbach is not taking anything for granted and enjoying the moment each practice and game brings. And so is his team.

And that may be why he is enjoying this group and this season like no other team before.

