Valentine’s Day Is A Winner On The Ticket

This week a dozen contestants have been qualified on The Morning Line and The Drive for the chance to win the grand prize of :

$100 Gift Card to Timber Restaurant in Bangor

$100 Gift Card to Quality Jewelers in Bangor

1 Dozen Roses from Bangor Floral

That grand prize was won by Carl from Dexter

Three other listeners were also selected to win a dozen roses each from Bangor Floral, and those winners are Joe from Pittsfield, Loren from Dedham, and Nathan from Bangor.

Congratulations to our winners, and thanks for taking part in our contest.

Happy Valentine's Day!

