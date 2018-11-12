[VOTE] HS Athlete Of The Week: Regional Finals Edition

Four local football players are up for First National Bank High School Athlete of the Week honors after their strong performances last weekend in the regional finals.

This week's nominees are Matt Spooner of Foxcroft Academy, David Wilson of Nokomis, Zack Elowitch of Portland and Mitch Lienert of Brunswick.

Here's how each athlete performed last weekend

Matt Spooner of Foxcroft Academy rushed for a game-high 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Ponies' 43-26 triumph over Bucksport in the D North championship. The senior quarterback scored on a 4-yard keeper in the third quarter and a 59-yard run with 4:17 remaining in the game. Foxcroft will play Wells in the Class D title game at UMaine Orono on Friday.

David Wilson of Nokomis rushed 23 times for 81 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors defeated Hermon, 13-6, to capture the school's first Class C North championship. Wilson scored on a run from two yards out in the first quarter, giving Nokomis a 7-0 lead. The Warriors will take on Fryeburg in the state championship game at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday.

Nokomis athletics dept.

Zack Elowitch of Portland scored twice and ran for 211 yards in the Bulldogs' 21-14 overtime victory over Oxford Hills in the Class A North final. Elowitch's day included an 82-yard score and a TD from seven yards out in overtime. The Bulldogs will take on undefeated Thornton Academy in the Class A title game in Portland on Saturday.

Mitch Lienert of Brunswick rushed for 170 yards in the Dragons' 14-10 win against Lawrence in the B North title game. Lienert's day included a 49-yard run on Brunswick's go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. The Dragons will play Marshwood in the Class B state championship game at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday.

Voting is restricted to once every 24 hours. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.