Voting For The Best HS Player Moves To The Semifinals
Here are the results of our Great 8 in our quest to name the best High School Basketball player in the state of Maine's history.
We narrowed it down from 8 to 4 through the weekend.
Here they are in order of most votes received.
1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) = 76.8% to 23.2%
• Blodgett vs. Skip Chappelle (Old Town) in Semifinals
2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) = 59.2% to 40.8%
• Rossignol vs. Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) in Semifinals
3 - Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) – Nik Caner-Medley (Deering) = 58% to 42%
• Bouchard vs. Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) in Semifinals
4 - Skip Chappelle (Old Town) – Ray Alley (Vinalhaven) = 57.7% to 42.3%
• Chappelle vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) in Semifinals
You can vote in the Semifinal round by visiting This Page
Cindy Blodgett vs. Skip Chappelle
Matt Rossignol vs. Kolleen Bouchard
Who meets in the finals? Voting goes until Wednesday at 5am