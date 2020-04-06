Voting For The Best HS Player Moves To The Semifinals

Here are the results of our Great 8 in our quest to name the best High School Basketball player in the state of Maine's history.

We narrowed it down from 8 to 4 through the weekend.

Here they are in order of most votes received.

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) = 76.8% to 23.2%

• Blodgett vs. Skip Chappelle (Old Town) in Semifinals

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) = 59.2% to 40.8%

• Rossignol vs. Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) in Semifinals

3 - Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) – Nik Caner-Medley (Deering) = 58% to 42%

• Bouchard vs. Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) in Semifinals

4 - Skip Chappelle (Old Town) – Ray Alley (Vinalhaven) = 57.7% to 42.3%

• Chappelle vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) in Semifinals

You can vote in the Semifinal round by visiting This Page

Cindy Blodgett vs. Skip Chappelle

Matt Rossignol vs. Kolleen Bouchard

Who meets in the finals? Voting goes until Wednesday at 5am