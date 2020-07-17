We Tour The World Of Sports On The Morning Line

Get caught up with all you need to know, Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff run through the Headlines and Highlights for this Friday July 17th.

We start your day the right way and cover all the topics including what rumors are out there about potential changes for the CAA football season and what that means for UMaine.

There was a report from the Washington Post about allegations of sexual assault and verbal abuse from 15 women who worked for the Washington NFL franchise. We have those details.

The New York Giants kicker knows when he will appear in court and what the charges will be, and we fill you in on why he is going to court.

A couple of Boston Bruins were sent out of practice for being "unfit to play", and Tuukka Rask left, but his was for a different reason, we explain.

We have details of the NBA and how one player left the Orlando bubble while another is back in it and wearing a mask, and another is not there yet.

We have notes from Major League Baseball and the National Women's Soccer League which starts playoffs this weekend, and we tell you who is in the lead after the first round of the PGA tour, and of course Jeff runs down all of the baseball scores from Asia.