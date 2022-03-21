You Won’t Believe These Wild (and Real) Maine Pro Sports Team Names

Have you ever heard of the Gulls? The Millionaires? The Cupids? The Orphans? The Eskimos? Believe it or not, these have all been Maine professional sports teams from the past! We see that the Sea Dogs are changing their name to the Maine Bean Suppah's for a day this season, which is awesome. And our beloved Maine Mariners are going the be the Wild Maine Blueberries for a game coming up this weekend. This all got us thinking of other Maine professional sports teams from the past. Our research led us to some wicked nutty names for teams.

What are some of the Maine Pro Sports Teams names of the past?

BASKETBALL

The Maine Lumberjacks were a minor-league team in the 1970s and early 1980s. The team played out of Bangor. When the Lumberjacks left town, the Maine Windjammers came to the city. In Portland, the Portland Mountain Cats Wave played at the Civic Center in the 1990s. They changed names and went as the Portland Wave.

Maine Lumberjacks

BASEBALL

The Maine Guides

The Maine Guides were a Triple-A baseball team that played at the Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach between 1984 and 1988.

Maine Guides

The Guides changed their name to the Maine Phillies in their last year.

Maine Phillies

The Portland Gulls

The Portland Gulls were a D-League baseball team in the 1940s. They turned into the Portland Pilots. They played at Portland Stadium-now Fitzpatrick Stadium. Before the Gulls, several Portland baseball teams included the Portland Phenoms, The Portland Duffs, the Portland Blue Sox, the Portland Eskimos, and the Portland Mariners.

Portland Gulls

There were a host of other minor-league teams from Maine, including some teams with FANTASTIC names like:

The Augusta Senators-The Bangor Blue Ox-The Lewiston Cupids-The Biddeford Orphans-The Bangor Millionaires-The Lewiston Red Sox

HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners-First Edition

Who could forget the Maine Mariners? The Mariners played at the Civic Center in Portland between 1977 and 1987. They won the AHL's Calder Cup in their first two seasons!

Maine Mariners

The Portland Pirates

Pro hockey returned to Portland in the 1990s with one of the most beloved franchises in Maine history. The Pirates stayed in Portland until 2016. They won the AHL Calder Cup in their first year.

The Maine Nordiques

The Nordiques played in Lewiston in the 1970s at the Central Maine Youth Center. The Lewiston Maineiacs also played in town from 2003 to 2011.

Maine Nordiques

