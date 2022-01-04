Burpee Hits 1k Points; Houlton Loses Heartbreaker; Monday Scores

As student's returned to school from the holiday break, a full schedule of local high school basketball was played throughout The County on Monday night. The story of the night came out of Southern Aroostook high school where one player achieved a career milestone in a win for the Warriors.

Burpee hits 1k

Southern Aroostook boys are a contender in Class D North this year, and on Monday they hosted the Central Aroostook Panthers. The Warriors doubled up the Panthers on the way to a 66-36 win for Southern Aroostook. Hunter Burpee went over the 1,000-point benchmark for his career during the Monday night game. Southern Aroostook moves to 5-1 and they will play the Katahdin Cougars on Thursday. Central Aroostook falls to 2-3 and will play the Washburn Beavers on Wednesday.

Via RSU #50 Facebook Page

Who else played?

In other action, the Washburn Beavers traveled to Ashland and defeated the Hornets 47-39. Washburn is now 1-5, while Ashland will look for their first win tonight, when they play Katahdin.

Easton Boys Basketball Team 2021-22

The Fort Fairfield boys' team is now 3-1 after they defeated the Easton Bears 48-38. The Tigers travel to St. Agatha to take on the Wisdom Pioneers on Wednesday. Easton is now 2-4 and will play Hodgdon on Wednesday.

Girls Games

The Houlton Shires built a double-digit lead on the Ellsworth Eagles at halftime. However, the Eagles came storming back in the second half to make it a game that would go down to the final buzzer. Jocelyn Jordan hit a free-throw with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, to lead Ellsworth to a 50-49 come-from-behind victory. Freshmen Grace Jaffray scored a game-high 28 points for Ellsworth, who are now 4-3 on the season. Houlton was led in scoring by Mia Henderson's 16 points. Emma Swallow added 11 points, and Drew Warman scored 10 points.

In Fort Kent, the Wisdom Pioneers were able to knock off the host Warriors by a score of 53-31. Wisdom is now 3-1 and will play Madawaska on Friday night. Fort Kent falls to 2-2 and will host Central Aroostook on Saturday.

Your Tuesday night plans!

Tune in tonight to 101.9 The Rock for Class B girls action tonight when the Presque Isle Wildcats will host their rival, the Caribou Vikings. Ryan Guerrette and Jeff Clockedile will be on the call tonight and will hit the airwaves right around 7:00 p.m.

