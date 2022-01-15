Hodgdon’s Oliver Scores 64 Points on Friday; County Recap

Each year we get an individual performance on the local hardwood that catches the eyes of hoops fanatics everywhere, on Friday all eyes were drawn to Washburn.

Not the Texas Ranger, The Hawk!

The Hodgdon Hawks boys team was in action taking on the Washburn Beavers and looking to end their 2-game losing streak. Hawks junior-star, Walker Oliver was leaving nothing to chance and took over the game from opening tip. Oliver scored 64 points in a 95-46 Hodgdon win on Friday night. Walker Oliver half of that total, 32 points, in the first quarter. A truly dominant performance and perhaps more impressive, Oliver only hit (2) three-point field goals in the scoring onslaught. The Hawks move to 8-4 and sit #8 in Class C in the latest heal point standings. Walker Oliver and the Hodgdon Hawks will next play Fort Fairfield on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Other boys action around The County

In other action on Friday night, the Madawaska Owls took on the Ashland Hornets, with the Owls winning 74-36. Madawaska is now 7-4 on the season and their next game is later next week against the Easton Bears. The Fort Kent Warriors used a triple-double from Austin Delisle and beat the Van Buren Crusaders 64-34. Fort Kent is now 11-0 on the season, and have a solid hold on the #1 spot in Class C North.

Big Game Coming to The County Next Week!

Candy Nevers Candy Nevers loading...

On the girls side, the Hodgdon Hawks played their first game since 8 team members were involved in an auto accident just over a week ago. The girls looked to be feeling well as they cruised to a 80-27 victory over the Washburn Beavers. Hodgdon is now 9-0 on the season and have a highly anticipated matchup against the Southern Aroostook Warriors on Wednesday January 19. The Warriors are 10-0 on the season after their 64-26 win over the Fort Fairfield Tigers on Friday night. Southern Aroostook will host the Calais Blue Devils on Saturday in Dyer Brook.