What Has Led To The Celtics’ Turnaround? [Poll]

Back in the first week of the New Year, the Boston Celtics bottomed out at 18-21. They were 11th in the Eastern Conference and looked like a play-in team at best.

Now, they're one of the best teams in the NBA. Yes, the loss of Rob Williams to a torn meniscus certainly hurts, and their stay atop the East lasted all of one day with last night's OT loss at Toronto dropping the C's back to 4th place.

But no matter what happens over these final six regular season games (save for an injury to Tatum or Brown *knock on wood*), the Celtics should be rested and ready for a postseason run with home court advantage in the first round at minimum.

So how did they get here? From 3-games under .500 to a team that most metrics fancy to win it all. Who has been most crucial to Boston's mid-season 180?