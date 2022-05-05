What’s Your Favorite Mexican Food? [Poll]

Happy Cinco de Mayo, everyone! It's the day which, according to the always trusty Wikipedia, is a yearly celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In the U.S., though, it's a day that has been adopted with great admiration as for many it means time to crack open some ice cold cervezas and feast on delicious Mexican food, while also listening to very catchy music.

Fair warning, if dining out/takeout wasn't part of your plans tonight, it may be after casting your vote in today's Drive Poll! What's your favorite Mexican dish or drink?