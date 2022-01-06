Who Gets Your Vote For NFL MVP? [Poll]

The race for this year's NFL MVP is coming down to the first-ever Week 18.

For much of the season, it appeared Tom Brady had the award wrapped up in his age 44 season, throwing for what will be more than 5000 yards and 40+ TD.

Then along came reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers, whose Packers are an NFL-best 13-3 thanks in large part to the QB's stellar play (35td/4int).

Now, according to Vegas at least, Rodgers is in the driver's seat for the award, with most sites placing Rodgers around -400 compared to Brady at +500 to +550.

While those two ageless QB's remain the frontrunners, Cincy's Joe Burrow has entered the conversation in the last two weeks after throwing for nearly 1000 yards in back-to-back games to clinch the AFC North title for the Bengals.

And while the award will likely go to a QB no matter what (Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to be named MVP in 2012 when he rushed for 2097 yards) Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp have both made strong cases.

Taylor has over 2000 all-purpose yards and 20 TD this year while being the biggest factor as to why Indianapolis has gone on a second half run to find themselves in playoff position.

Kupp, meanwhile, is 11 receptions and 135 receiving yards away from matching the all-time receptions and receiving yards records for a single season.

So, who gets your vote?