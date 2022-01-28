Who Will Be The Next Sox Player Inducted Into HoF? [Poll]

David Ortiz just joined an exclusive list of Boston Red Sox players to be inducted into Cooperstown on their first try, joining the likes of Ted Williams and Yaz.

As we continue to celebrate Papi's enshrinement, it's not too early to look ahead and think who might be next? There's just one problem...there's no obvious choice.

Dustin Pedroia appeared to be on a fast-track to Cooperstown over the first half of his career. A Rookie of the Year Award and an MVP in his first two full seasons in the Bigs had Pedroia in rarified air at the second base position. But then injuries took their toll in the latter half of his playing days.

Here are Pedey's Hall of Fame metrics, according to BaseballReference.com.

Next up is Jon Lester, who just retired with 200 wins, 2500 strikeouts and one of the best postseason pitching resumes of all-time. Here's how Lester stacks up, per Baseball Reference -

After that, we have to turn to active players to forecast Hall of Fame potential:

Chris Sale looked on track, then Tommy John happened. We'll have to see how he bounces back, starting in 2022.

If Bogaerts can add another 4-5 years of production at the level he's posted for the last four seasons, the Hall could come calling.