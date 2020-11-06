Will It Be A “Chase” For The Cup In NASCAR?

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, and four drivers have a chance to win the title, and the driver who finishes the highest will win the 2020 points series championship.

Brad Keslowski, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano

What should we expect to happen, why isn't Kevin Harvick in the field, and who is going to win the race? We asked all of those questions to The Morning Line's NASCAR expert Brandon Croud of The Lapped Traffic Podcast.

Find out all you need to know when it comes to the conclusion of the NASCAR playoffs and 2020 season.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images