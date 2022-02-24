Will You Care If MLB Season Gets Delayed? [Poll]

Gone but not forgotten is the old saying used to honor what you love or admire, even when it's no longer around. Well, if you're a fan of Major League Baseball, the sport is really trying to put that to the test.

MLB informed the Players Association today that if no new labor deal is in place by Monday, regular season games will begin getting cancelled. That's right, cancelled, not postponed. That means a shorter regular season, and for the players, it means they won't get paid they're full salaries.

The way things stand currently, it's looking increasingly like we may be without 'America's Favorite Pastime' for quite some time.

My question to you is, if the MLB season doesn't begin on March 31, as it's scheduled to right now, will you care?