Winslow’s Andrew Poulin VotedWeek 5 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Winslow High School's Andrew Poulin who was voted the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week!

The nominees for Week 5 Athlete of the Week were

Lily Caban - Maranacook (Girls Soccer) She had 2 assists in Maranacook's 5-0 win over Gardiner giving her 15 assists on the season.

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy (Cross Country) He finished 1st in the Festival of Champions in Belfast leading the Broncos to the Team Title. His time of 15:38.91 was a little more than 10 seconds faster to his nearest competitor.

Hunter Clukey - John Bapst (Boys Soccer) Hunter scored 1 goal to help lead John Bapst past Foxcroft Academy on September 28th. On October he scored his 2nd goal of the week and had an assist against Old Town.

Alex Gray - MDI (Football) Threw for 3 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for touchdowns and 58 yards in MDI's win over Ellsworth

Michael Langley - Presque Isle (Boys Soccer) was in goal for Presque Isle's 3-0 shutout win over Ellsworth

Spencer Laurendeau - MDI (Football) Threw for 2 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns in MDI's win over Ellsworth

Andrew Poulin - Winslow (Boys Soccer) He scored 12 goals and had 3 assists in Winslow's wins over Lawrence, Nokomis and MCI

Rylee Speed - Central (Girls Soccer), Rylee scored 7 goals including her 100th of her career and also had an assist in Central's 11-1 win over Sumner on October 1st.

Bella Tanis - Brewer (Girls Soccer) Bella had 3 shutouts during the week in goal for the Witches including the program's 1st win over Bangor, 1-0, in 30 years! Brewer had recorded 7 shutouts in a row as of Saturday, October 1st

Ruth White - Orono (Cross-Country) Ruth broke her own record from 2021 at the Festival of Champions in Belfast on October 1st. Her time of 17:27.15, bettered her record of last year of 17:28.46.

Pulin now joins Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School, Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School and Week 4's winner Aiden Grant from MDI.

You can nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 3rd to October 8th need to be received by October 10th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660