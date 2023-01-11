Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 5 (January 1-7) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 12th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Izzy Allen - Central Girls Basketball - In 3 games Central went 2-1 and Izzy had 71 points, 23 rebounds. 20 assists and 13 steals

The winner of Week 5 will join Raegan King of Nokomis, who was voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, Cal Hodgdon of MDI, who was voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, Camryn King of Nokomis who was voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week and Mollie Gray of MDI who was voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660