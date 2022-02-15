Would Pats Be Crazy To Pursue A Top QB This Offseason? [Poll]

The NFL offseason is underway and that means the coals of the rumor mill are being stoked.

It's shaping up to be yet another explosively entertaining offseason for the top sports league in this country, with the potential for some of the game's biggest names to be on the move.

In recent years, the QB carousel has sped up, with signal callers moving all across the league. It's something the Pats experienced briefly in the wake of Brady jetting off to Tampa Bay, but luckily that's in the past now that Mac Jones is in the building.

Though, if presented with the opportunity to make a short-term upgrade at the position, would Bill Belichick and company be crazy to entertain the thought?

Listen, I'd put the chances of anyone other than Mac Jones being under center in Week 1 of the 2022 season at about 1%. But this is how sports media operates nowadays. It's only a matter of time before some "report" links the Patriots - still one of the game's biggest brands - to one of the premier players on the market.

With names like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray being bandied about as possible QB's on the move, the addition of any of those players would immediately vault the Patriots into the upper echelon of contenders in the AFC.

However, any deal struck would all but certainly include sending Mac Jones in the opposite direction, as well as at least a couple future 1st round picks.

The rookie passed for a hair over 3800 yards, 22 TD and 13 INT in his first year with the Pats, at times acquitting himself quite well. At other times though, specifically late in the season when the Patriots most-needed elevated play from the youngin', it just wasn't there. Which is understandable, find a rookie that puts a team on his back at that position.

While Patriots fans and team personnel alike expect a jump in production from Jones in Year 2, chances are it won't be near the level of production that any of the three aforementioned QB's will produce.

Would you be at all tempted to throw caution to the win and mortgage the future for the chance to win now?