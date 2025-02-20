#1 Penobscot Valley Sets 3 Records in 86-26 Win over #5 Calais [STATS]
The #1 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers set 3 3-point records on Thursday evening, as they beat #5 Calais 86-26.
Rylee Moulton set the Class D Tournament Single Game Record with 9 3-pointers. The Lady Howlers set a a Team Record for the Most 3-pointers in a game with 15 and have set a new Tournament Team Record of 25 3-pointers, with 1 more game to play.
Penobscot Valley led 22-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 46-17 at the end of the 1st Half and 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Lady Howlers were led by Moulton with 34 points, including 9 3-pointers. Ellie Austin had 20 points with 3 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond had 4 3-pointers. Penobscot Valley was 11-13 from the free throw line.
Calais was led by Kayleigh Scott with 8 points and 2 3-pointers. Kaci Small had 8 points. Calais was 8-11 from the free throw line.
Penobscot Valley will play #2 Mattanawcook Academy in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday night, Febrruary 22nd at 6 p.m.
Box Score
Calais
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah Shannon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Elmore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sarah Wentworth
|2
|-
|-
|2
|5
|Mackenzie Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ella Lewey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaci Small
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Natalie McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kate McPhee
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Alexis Bowen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Scott
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Sadie McPhee
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Olivia Turner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Peyton Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|26
|6
|2
|8
|11
Penobscot Valley
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ellie Austin
|20
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Brooklynn Raymond
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|Rylee Moulton
|34
|3
|9
|1
|1
|Kaylee Woodman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlotte Brochu
|4
|-
|-
|4
|4
|Nicole Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lila Cummings
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Abby Farley
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Jessica Kondrup
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Shay Ireland
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|86
|15
|15
|11
|13