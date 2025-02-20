1 Penobscot Valley Sets 3 Records in 86-26 Win over #5 Calais [STATS]

The #1 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers set 3 3-point records on Thursday evening, as they beat #5 Calais 86-26.

Rylee Moulton set the Class D Tournament Single Game Record with 9 3-pointers. The Lady Howlers set a a Team Record for the Most 3-pointers in a game with 15 and have set a new Tournament Team Record of 25 3-pointers, with 1 more game to play.

Penobscot Valley led 22-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 46-17 at the end of the 1st Half and 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Lady Howlers were led by Moulton with 34 points, including 9 3-pointers. Ellie Austin had 20 points with 3 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond had 4 3-pointers. Penobscot Valley was 11-13 from the free throw line.

Calais was led by Kayleigh Scott with 8 points and 2 3-pointers. Kaci Small had 8 points. Calais was 8-11 from the free throw line.

Penobscot Valley will play #2 Mattanawcook Academy in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday night, Febrruary 22nd at 6 p.m.

Box Score

Calais

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah Shannon 0 - - - - Addison Elmore 0 - - - - Sarah Wentworth 2 - - 2 5 Mackenzie Smith 0 - - - - Ella Lewey 0 - - - - Kaci Small 8 3 - 2 2 Natalie McDonald 0 - - - - Kate McPhee 4 1 - 2 2 Alexis Bowen 0 - - - - Kayleigh Scott 8 1 2 - - Sadie McPhee 2 - - 2 2 Olivia Turner 2 1 - - - Peyton Beal 0 - - - - TOTALS 26 6 2 8 11

Penobscot Valley