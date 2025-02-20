#1 Penobscot Valley Sets 3 Records in 86-26 Win over #5 Calais [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers set 3 3-point records on Thursday evening, as they beat #5 Calais 86-26.

Rylee Moulton set the Class D Tournament Single Game Record with 9 3-pointers. The Lady Howlers set a a Team Record for the Most 3-pointers in a game with 15 and have set a new Tournament Team Record of 25 3-pointers, with 1 more game to play.

Penobscot Valley led 22-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 46-17 at the end of the 1st Half and 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Lady Howlers were led by Moulton with 34 points, including 9 3-pointers. Ellie Austin had 20 points with 3 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond had 4 3-pointers. Penobscot Valley was 11-13 from the free throw line.

Calais was led by Kayleigh Scott with 8 points and 2 3-pointers. Kaci Small had 8 points. Calais was 8-11 from the free throw line.

Penobscot Valley will play #2 Mattanawcook Academy in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday night, Febrruary 22nd at 6 p.m.

Box Score

Calais

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah Shannon0----
Addison Elmore0----
Sarah Wentworth2--25
Mackenzie Smith0----
Ella Lewey0----
Kaci Small83-22
Natalie McDonald0----
Kate McPhee41-22
Alexis Bowen0----
Kayleigh Scott812--
Sadie McPhee2--22
Olivia Turner21---
Peyton Beal0----
TOTALS2662811

Penobscot Valley

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ellie Austin205244
Brooklynn  Raymond12-4--
Rylee Moulton343911
Kaylee Woodman0----
Charlotte Brochu4--44
Nicole Solomon0----
Lila Cummings52-12
Abby Farley63---
Jessica Kondrup42---
Shay Ireland1--12
TOTALS8615151113

 

