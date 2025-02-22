2 Central Aroostook Beats #4 Schenck 43-40 for the Class D North Girls Regional Title [PHOTOS]

The #2 Central Aroostook Warriors trailed most of the game, but beat the #4 Schenck Wolverines 43-40 to win the Class D North Girls Regional Title.

Central Aroostook led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Schenck led 21-19 at the end of the 1st Half, and 34-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Trailing 40-39, Maggie Mahan's basket put Central Aroostook in the lead 41-40 with 55 seconds left in the game Lilly Butt made 1-2 free throws with 35.9 seconds left to give the Warriors a 42-40 lead. Back on the line with 15.2 seconds left Butt again made 1-2 free throws to put Central Aroostook up by 3. Schenck had the opportunity to tie the score with a 3-pointer but were unable to do so.

Central Aroostook will take on #1Valley for the Class D State Championship on Saturday, March 1st in Bangor at 1:05 p.m.

