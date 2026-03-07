KVAC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Team

KVAC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Team

February 7 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Team. Congratulations to all!

 KVAC Wrestling All Conference 
 FIRST TEAM  
Wt.First NameLast NameSchool
106AngusWardCamden Hills
113PrestonGarlandMt. Blue
120DominicSimpsonBelfast
126QuincyNesbittWinslow
132CooperBlairEdward Little
138AntonioVieraMt. View
144EvanMadiganEdward Little
150ReillyTurner-WattsCamden Hills
157DillonGrayMt. Blue
165JustinBattyCamden Hills
175IzaacMartin-PooleEdward Little
190GradyPeaseMedomak Valley
215ShamusPeaseMedomak Valley
285ChrisLevesqueOxford Hills
Second Team  
WT.First NameLast NameSchool
106LiamMcKenneyWinslow
113RiverBrackettOxford Hills
120JamesTerryOxford Hills
126PeterGoveGardiner
132CohenSwovelandWaterville
138NoahParenteauBelfast
144JesseKnowltonOceanside
150WyattBanowOceanside
157ReidGrindleMedomak Valley
165HenrySitesSkowhegan
175CopperWrenMt. View
190MuiinCookMCI
215MerlinSmithEdward Little
285CaelHamiltonSkowhegan
Most Outstanding Wrestler
Class AJustin BattyCamden Hills
Class BTony VierraMt. View
Coach of the Year
Class ABen MadiganEdward Little
Class BDustin VigueWinslow
KVAC Wrestling All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
KateLemonBelfast Area High School
KatienceParenteauBelfast Area High School
AdenPenneyBelfast Area High School
HunterVosmusBrunswick High School
MarcusJacobsCamden Hills
AaliyahTen BroeckCamden Hills
BretonDawsonEdward Little High School
Malek ZadaWahabEdward Little High School
Malek ZadaYonesEdward Little High School
JadenMizeraErskine Academy
OwenRobichaudErskine Academy
MadelineSpencerErskine Academy
KlimRieinhardtLincoln Academy
ColeBalesMedomak Valley
GradyPeaseMedomak Valley
ShamusPeaseMedomak Valley
LilyCrockettMessalonskee High School
OdenPontilloMount View High School
AlexanderWhitneyMount View High School
NayaStoneMount View High School
CaseyAdamsMt. Blue High School
PrestonGarlandMt. Blue High School
BrooklynWebberMt. Blue High School
EliYoung
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
JaydenBishop
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
CurtisFogg
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
BryceHazelton
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
ChristopherLevesque
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
HenrySitesSkowhegan
