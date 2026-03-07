KVAC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Team
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Team. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Wrestling All Conference
|FIRST TEAM
|Wt.
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|106
|Angus
|Ward
|Camden Hills
|113
|Preston
|Garland
|Mt. Blue
|120
|Dominic
|Simpson
|Belfast
|126
|Quincy
|Nesbitt
|Winslow
|132
|Cooper
|Blair
|Edward Little
|138
|Antonio
|Viera
|Mt. View
|144
|Evan
|Madigan
|Edward Little
|150
|Reilly
|Turner-Watts
|Camden Hills
|157
|Dillon
|Gray
|Mt. Blue
|165
|Justin
|Batty
|Camden Hills
|175
|Izaac
|Martin-Poole
|Edward Little
|190
|Grady
|Pease
|Medomak Valley
|215
|Shamus
|Pease
|Medomak Valley
|285
|Chris
|Levesque
|Oxford Hills
|Second Team
|WT.
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|106
|Liam
|McKenney
|Winslow
|113
|River
|Brackett
|Oxford Hills
|120
|James
|Terry
|Oxford Hills
|126
|Peter
|Gove
|Gardiner
|132
|Cohen
|Swoveland
|Waterville
|138
|Noah
|Parenteau
|Belfast
|144
|Jesse
|Knowlton
|Oceanside
|150
|Wyatt
|Banow
|Oceanside
|157
|Reid
|Grindle
|Medomak Valley
|165
|Henry
|Sites
|Skowhegan
|175
|Copper
|Wren
|Mt. View
|190
|Muiin
|Cook
|MCI
|215
|Merlin
|Smith
|Edward Little
|285
|Cael
|Hamilton
|Skowhegan
Most Outstanding Wrestler
|Class A
|Justin Batty
|Camden Hills
|Class B
|Tony Vierra
|Mt. View
|Coach of the Year
|Class A
|Ben Madigan
|Edward Little
|Class B
|Dustin Vigue
|Winslow
|KVAC Wrestling All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Kate
|Lemon
|Belfast Area High School
|Katience
|Parenteau
|Belfast Area High School
|Aden
|Penney
|Belfast Area High School
|Hunter
|Vosmus
|Brunswick High School
|Marcus
|Jacobs
|Camden Hills
|Aaliyah
|Ten Broeck
|Camden Hills
|Breton
|Dawson
|Edward Little High School
|Malek Zada
|Wahab
|Edward Little High School
|Malek Zada
|Yones
|Edward Little High School
|Jaden
|Mizera
|Erskine Academy
|Owen
|Robichaud
|Erskine Academy
|Madeline
|Spencer
|Erskine Academy
|Klim
|Rieinhardt
|Lincoln Academy
|Cole
|Bales
|Medomak Valley
|Grady
|Pease
|Medomak Valley
|Shamus
|Pease
|Medomak Valley
|Lily
|Crockett
|Messalonskee High School
|Oden
|Pontillo
|Mount View High School
|Alexander
|Whitney
|Mount View High School
|Naya
|Stone
|Mount View High School
|Casey
|Adams
|Mt. Blue High School
|Preston
|Garland
|Mt. Blue High School
|Brooklyn
|Webber
|Mt. Blue High School
|Eli
|Young
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Jayden
|Bishop
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Curtis
|Fogg
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Bryce
|Hazelton
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Christopher
|Levesque
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Henry
|Sites
|Skowhegan
