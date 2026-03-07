KVAC Class A and B/C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheer Teams

KVAC Class A and B/C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheer Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B/C All-Conference Cheer Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Class A Cheering All Conference 
First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
AddysonRiceOxford Hills Comp. H.S.
ZoeDowOxford Hills Comp. H.S.
MileyMooreOxford Hills Comp. H.S.
MarinaAndersonLewiston H.S.
EllaMercierLewiston H.S.
AmeliaGridleyBangor
NadaleighCampbellBrewer H.S.
AvaCirielloEdward Little H.S.
LydiaPowersHampden Academy
EmmaTurnerMt. Blue H.S.
Rona SebrynaStewartSkowhegan Area H.S.
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
HollieDenningOxford Hills Comp. H.S.
AdreanahDuvalLewiston H.S.
ColleenAreyBangor H.S.
LeahKelleherBrewer H.S.
AaliyahCirielloEdward Little H.S.
MackenzieMerrillHampden Academy
Lilly MaySwisherMt. Blue H.S.
ScarlettTremblaySkowhegan Area H.S.
Cheerleader of the Year:
Addyson Rice, Oxford Hills Comp. HS
Coach of the Year:
Angela Whelpley, Mt. Blue
KVAC Class A Cheerleading All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
JuliaRiouxBrewer
SophiaFrizzleBrunswick High School
EmmaBissellEdward Little High School
AvaCirielloEdward Little High School
ArianaFairbrotherHampden Academy
LydiaPowersHampden Academy
PatriciaHaleLewiston High School
NellyLenhartLewiston High School
AveryOliverMt. Blue High School
Randi-JoCartonioOxford Hills Comp. High School
ChloeCorbettOxford Hills Comp. High School
EveyHallOxford Hills Comp. High School
KaliSalleyOxford Hills Comp. High School
AbigailTrundyOxford Hills Comp. High School
KVAC Class B Cheering All Conference 
First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
PeytonEatonMedomak Valley H.S.
HeavenLuceMedomak Valley H.S.
JennikaSchumannMedomak Valley H.S.
AubreyDaigleGardiner Area H.S.
JuliannaGushueGardiner Area H.S.
NaveahMartinBelfast Area H.S.
MakaylaPeasleeCony H.S.
KammieThompsonErskine Academy
AlexisHardingLawrence H.S.
KallieBrownLeavitt Area H.S.
SarahPriorLincoln Academy
CaleighChaseM.C.I.
AnnaBoothMorse H.S.
MadisynDoughtyMt. View H.S.
EmilyRichardNokomis Regional H.S.
CurtisHallOceanside H.S.
RubyLaBonteWaterville/Messalonskee
LexiReynoldsWinslow H.S.
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
AddyMorrisMedomak Valley H.S.
AlyssaMeikleGardiner Area H.S.
NoraBurgessBelfast Area H.S.
WillowHortonCony H.S.
HalleJonesErskine Academy
DakotaSheetsLawrence H.S.
HaleyCarterLeavitt Area H.S.
AliArsenaultLincoln Academy
RileyWilliamsM.C.I.
AddysonRandallMorse H.S.
LithannaGardnerMt. View H.S.
RileySmithNokomis Regional H.S.
LoraleiWestfallOceanside H.S.
CaliYoungWaterville/Messalonskee
ShawnaMartinWinslow H.S.
Cheerleader of the Year:
Kammie Thompson, Erskine Academy
Coach of the Year:Sidney Bartunek, Gardiner
KVAC Class B & C Cheerleading All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
JillianWebsterBelfast Area High School
SavannahBakerErskine Academy
HalleJonesErskine Academy
KammieThompsonErskine Academy
MaheTrannoisErskine Academy
AlexisHardingLawrence
RamonaMcDonaldLawrence
CaleighChaseMaine Central Institute
AbiRowellMaine Central Institute
KassieTsaiMaine Central Institute
RileyWilliamsMaine Central Institute
PeytonEatonMedomak Valley
EllaMcCleanMedomak Valley
AnnaBoothMorse High School
EmilyRichardNokomis Regional High
AddisonBenaventeWinslow High School
BrodyDavidsonWinslow High School
ShawnaMartinWinslow High School
