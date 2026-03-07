KVAC Class A and B/C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheer Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B/C All-Conference Cheer Teams. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Class A Cheering All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Addyson
|Rice
|Oxford Hills Comp. H.S.
|Zoe
|Dow
|Oxford Hills Comp. H.S.
|Miley
|Moore
|Oxford Hills Comp. H.S.
|Marina
|Anderson
|Lewiston H.S.
|Ella
|Mercier
|Lewiston H.S.
|Amelia
|Gridley
|Bangor
|Nadaleigh
|Campbell
|Brewer H.S.
|Ava
|Ciriello
|Edward Little H.S.
|Lydia
|Powers
|Hampden Academy
|Emma
|Turner
|Mt. Blue H.S.
|Rona Sebryna
|Stewart
|Skowhegan Area H.S.
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Hollie
|Denning
|Oxford Hills Comp. H.S.
|Adreanah
|Duval
|Lewiston H.S.
|Colleen
|Arey
|Bangor H.S.
|Leah
|Kelleher
|Brewer H.S.
|Aaliyah
|Ciriello
|Edward Little H.S.
|Mackenzie
|Merrill
|Hampden Academy
|Lilly May
|Swisher
|Mt. Blue H.S.
|Scarlett
|Tremblay
|Skowhegan Area H.S.
|Cheerleader of the Year:
Addyson Rice, Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Coach of the Year:
Angela Whelpley, Mt. Blue
|KVAC Class A Cheerleading All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Julia
|Rioux
|Brewer
|Sophia
|Frizzle
|Brunswick High School
|Emma
|Bissell
|Edward Little High School
|Ava
|Ciriello
|Edward Little High School
|Ariana
|Fairbrother
|Hampden Academy
|Lydia
|Powers
|Hampden Academy
|Patricia
|Hale
|Lewiston High School
|Nelly
|Lenhart
|Lewiston High School
|Avery
|Oliver
|Mt. Blue High School
|Randi-Jo
|Cartonio
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Chloe
|Corbett
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Evey
|Hall
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Kali
|Salley
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Abigail
|Trundy
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|KVAC Class B Cheering All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Peyton
|Eaton
|Medomak Valley H.S.
|Heaven
|Luce
|Medomak Valley H.S.
|Jennika
|Schumann
|Medomak Valley H.S.
|Aubrey
|Daigle
|Gardiner Area H.S.
|Julianna
|Gushue
|Gardiner Area H.S.
|Naveah
|Martin
|Belfast Area H.S.
|Makayla
|Peaslee
|Cony H.S.
|Kammie
|Thompson
|Erskine Academy
|Alexis
|Harding
|Lawrence H.S.
|Kallie
|Brown
|Leavitt Area H.S.
|Sarah
|Prior
|Lincoln Academy
|Caleigh
|Chase
|M.C.I.
|Anna
|Booth
|Morse H.S.
|Madisyn
|Doughty
|Mt. View H.S.
|Emily
|Richard
|Nokomis Regional H.S.
|Curtis
|Hall
|Oceanside H.S.
|Ruby
|LaBonte
|Waterville/Messalonskee
|Lexi
|Reynolds
|Winslow H.S.
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Addy
|Morris
|Medomak Valley H.S.
|Alyssa
|Meikle
|Gardiner Area H.S.
|Nora
|Burgess
|Belfast Area H.S.
|Willow
|Horton
|Cony H.S.
|Halle
|Jones
|Erskine Academy
|Dakota
|Sheets
|Lawrence H.S.
|Haley
|Carter
|Leavitt Area H.S.
|Ali
|Arsenault
|Lincoln Academy
|Riley
|Williams
|M.C.I.
|Addyson
|Randall
|Morse H.S.
|Lithanna
|Gardner
|Mt. View H.S.
|Riley
|Smith
|Nokomis Regional H.S.
|Loralei
|Westfall
|Oceanside H.S.
|Cali
|Young
|Waterville/Messalonskee
|Shawna
|Martin
|Winslow H.S.
|Cheerleader of the Year:
Kammie Thompson, Erskine Academy
|Coach of the Year:
|Sidney Bartunek, Gardiner
|KVAC Class B & C Cheerleading All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Jillian
|Webster
|Belfast Area High School
|Savannah
|Baker
|Erskine Academy
|Halle
|Jones
|Erskine Academy
|Kammie
|Thompson
|Erskine Academy
|Mahe
|Trannois
|Erskine Academy
|Alexis
|Harding
|Lawrence
|Ramona
|McDonald
|Lawrence
|Caleigh
|Chase
|Maine Central Institute
|Abi
|Rowell
|Maine Central Institute
|Kassie
|Tsai
|Maine Central Institute
|Riley
|Williams
|Maine Central Institute
|Peyton
|Eaton
|Medomak Valley
|Ella
|McClean
|Medomak Valley
|Anna
|Booth
|Morse High School
|Emily
|Richard
|Nokomis Regional High
|Addison
|Benavente
|Winslow High School
|Brody
|Davidson
|Winslow High School
|Shawna
|Martin
|Winslow High School
