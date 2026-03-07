The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B/C All-Conference Cheer Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Class A Cheering All Conference First Team First Name Last Name School Addyson Rice Oxford Hills Comp. H.S. Zoe Dow Oxford Hills Comp. H.S. Miley Moore Oxford Hills Comp. H.S. Marina Anderson Lewiston H.S. Ella Mercier Lewiston H.S. Amelia Gridley Bangor Nadaleigh Campbell Brewer H.S. Ava Ciriello Edward Little H.S. Lydia Powers Hampden Academy Emma Turner Mt. Blue H.S. Rona Sebryna Stewart Skowhegan Area H.S. Second Team First Name Last Name School Hollie Denning Oxford Hills Comp. H.S. Adreanah Duval Lewiston H.S. Colleen Arey Bangor H.S. Leah Kelleher Brewer H.S. Aaliyah Ciriello Edward Little H.S. Mackenzie Merrill Hampden Academy Lilly May Swisher Mt. Blue H.S. Scarlett Tremblay Skowhegan Area H.S. Cheerleader of the Year: Addyson Rice, Oxford Hills Comp. HS Coach of the Year: Angela Whelpley, Mt. Blue KVAC Class A Cheerleading All Academic First Name Last Name School Julia Rioux Brewer Sophia Frizzle Brunswick High School Emma Bissell Edward Little High School Ava Ciriello Edward Little High School Ariana Fairbrother Hampden Academy Lydia Powers Hampden Academy Patricia Hale Lewiston High School Nelly Lenhart Lewiston High School Avery Oliver Mt. Blue High School Randi-Jo Cartonio Oxford Hills Comp. High School Chloe Corbett Oxford Hills Comp. High School Evey Hall Oxford Hills Comp. High School Kali Salley Oxford Hills Comp. High School Abigail Trundy Oxford Hills Comp. High School

KVAC Class B Cheering All Conference First Team First Name Last Name School Peyton Eaton Medomak Valley H.S. Heaven Luce Medomak Valley H.S. Jennika Schumann Medomak Valley H.S. Aubrey Daigle Gardiner Area H.S. Julianna Gushue Gardiner Area H.S. Naveah Martin Belfast Area H.S. Makayla Peaslee Cony H.S. Kammie Thompson Erskine Academy Alexis Harding Lawrence H.S. Kallie Brown Leavitt Area H.S. Sarah Prior Lincoln Academy Caleigh Chase M.C.I. Anna Booth Morse H.S. Madisyn Doughty Mt. View H.S. Emily Richard Nokomis Regional H.S. Curtis Hall Oceanside H.S. Ruby LaBonte Waterville/Messalonskee Lexi Reynolds Winslow H.S. Second Team First Name Last Name School Addy Morris Medomak Valley H.S. Alyssa Meikle Gardiner Area H.S. Nora Burgess Belfast Area H.S. Willow Horton Cony H.S. Halle Jones Erskine Academy Dakota Sheets Lawrence H.S. Haley Carter Leavitt Area H.S. Ali Arsenault Lincoln Academy Riley Williams M.C.I. Addyson Randall Morse H.S. Lithanna Gardner Mt. View H.S. Riley Smith Nokomis Regional H.S. Loralei Westfall Oceanside H.S. Cali Young Waterville/Messalonskee Shawna Martin Winslow H.S. Cheerleader of the Year: Kammie Thompson, Erskine Academy Coach of the Year: Sidney Bartunek, Gardiner KVAC Class B & C Cheerleading All Academic First Name Last Name School Jillian Webster Belfast Area High School Savannah Baker Erskine Academy Halle Jones Erskine Academy Kammie Thompson Erskine Academy Mahe Trannois Erskine Academy Alexis Harding Lawrence Ramona McDonald Lawrence Caleigh Chase Maine Central Institute Abi Rowell Maine Central Institute Kassie Tsai Maine Central Institute Riley Williams Maine Central Institute Peyton Eaton Medomak Valley Ella McClean Medomak Valley Anna Booth Morse High School Emily Richard Nokomis Regional High Addison Benavente Winslow High School Brody Davidson Winslow High School Shawna Martin Winslow High School

