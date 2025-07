The 2025 Maine Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament is set to begin on Monday, July 21st, with a 12-team double elimination format.

Games 1-12 will take place at the higher seed's field, with games 13-23 taking place at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The Seeds and Regular Season Records are

Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 11-1 Motor City Hampden Riverdogs 11-2 Trenton Acadians 9-4 36ers 8-4 Kennebec Sturgeons 7-5 Central Maine Hurricanes 6-7 Skowhegan 18U 6-7 Dunkin' Comrades 5-7 Capital Area 5-7 Downeast Captains 5-8 Gray Post 86 Warriors 5-8 Old Town Orono Twins 4-9

Schedule

Monday July 21

Game 1 - #8 Dunkin Comrades vs. #9 Central Area

Game 2 - #5 Kennebec Sturgeons vs. #12 Old Town Orono Twins

Game 3 - #6 Central Maine Hurricanes vs. #11 Gray Post 86 Warriors

Game 4 - #7 Skowhegan 18 U vs. #10 Downeast Captains

Tuesday July 22

Game 5 - #1 Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers vs. Game 1 Winners

Game 6 - #4 36ers vs. Game 2 Winners

Game 7 - #3 Trenton Acadians vs. Game 3 Winners

Game 8 - #2 Motor City Hampden Riverdogs vs. Game 4 Winners

Game 9 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 6

Game10 - Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5

Game 11 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 12 - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 13 Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Saturday July 26 Mansfield Stadium

Game 13 7:30 Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Game 14 4:30 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Game 15 - 1 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 16 - 10 a.m. Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Sunday July 27 Mansfield Stadium

Game 17 - 1 p.m. Loser Game 14 vs. Winner Game 15

Game 18 - 4 p.m. Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 13

Monday July 28 Mansfield Stadium

Game 19 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Game 20 5 p.m. - Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Tuesday July 29 Mansfield Stadium

Game 21 7:30 p.m. Loser Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Wednesday July 30 Mansfield Stadium

Game 22 5 p.m. Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 21

Game 23 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 22 vs. Loser Game 22 if 1st Loss (If Necessary)

