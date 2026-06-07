Speedway Rained Out June 6th Extended Program Scheduled for Saturday June 13
Mother Nature rained out the opening of the 2026 Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust event on Saturday, June 6th.
The Speedway was packed, and there was a great lineup of cars ready to race
Everything has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13th. Wristbands from Saturday June 6th will be valid for admission for this event.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 13th with Racing starting at 3 p.m.
- Pit gate opens at 8 a.m.
- Practice starts at 10 a.m.
- Grandstand opens at 12 noon
Race Schedule is
- Darlings Pro Stock Series 100
- Carmel Well Drilling Late Models 60 laps
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets 60 laps
- Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks 60
- Sport 4's 30 laps
- Judys Road Runners 30 laps
- Northeast Pro Sprints
Admission details
- Pit admission: $30 all ages
- Grandstand Admission:
- 5 and Under - Free
- Ages 6-15 - $5
- Ages 16-64 - $15
- Ages 65+/Veterans - $10
Get our free mobile app
Do You Remember These 2000s Supergroups?
They can't all be Audioslave. Do you remember these short-lived 2000s supergroups?
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire