Mother Nature rained out the opening of the 2026 Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust event on Saturday, June 6th.

The Speedway was packed, and there was a great lineup of cars ready to race

Darling's Pro Stocks - 26 entries

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 9 entries

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 11 entries

King's Concessions Crown Vic's- 19 entries

Judy's Road Runner's - 14 entries.

Everything has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13th. Wristbands from Saturday June 6th will be valid for admission for this event.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 13th with Racing starting at 3 p.m.

Pit gate opens at 8 a.m.

Practice starts at 10 a.m.

Grandstand opens at 12 noon

Race Schedule is

Darlings Pro Stock Series 100

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models 60 laps

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets 60 laps

Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks 60

Sport 4's 30 laps

Judys Road Runners 30 laps

Northeast Pro Sprints

Admission details

Pit admission: $30 all ages

Grandstand Admission:

5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5

Ages 16-64 - $15

Ages 65+/Veterans - $10

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