2025 Maine State Girls Class B Indoor Track and Field Meet [RESULTS]
The 2025 Maine State Girls Class B Indoor Track and Field Meet was held on Monday, February 17th at Bates College.
Here are the Team Results
- 1. Greely - 72
- 2. Freeport - 71
- 3. Old Town - 36
- 4. Bucksport - 35.75
- 5. MDI - 32
- 6. MCI - 31
- 7. Fryeburg Academy - 27
- 8. Morse - 21
- 9. Orono - 20
- 10. Houlton/GHCA - 18
- 11. York - 17
- Tied 12. Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth- 16
- Tied 14. Boothbay, Hermon and Winslow - 15
- 17. Leavitt - 13
- 18. Poland - 10
- 19. Erskine - 9
- 20. Lawrence - 8.75
- 21. St. Dominic - 8
- 22. Piscataquis - 7.50
- 23. Medomak and Lincoln Academy- 7
- 25. Belfast - 5.25
- 26. GSA - 5
- 27. Foxcroft Academy - 3
- 28 - Traip Academy - 2
To see all the individual event results CLICK Here
Get our free mobile app
Here Are the 6 New Englanders Who Have Won the TV Show 'Survivor'
There have been six winners from New England who have won "Survivor" with ties to Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna