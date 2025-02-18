2025 Maine State Girls Class B Indoor Track and Field Meet [RESULTS]

The 2025 Maine State Girls Class B Indoor Track and Field Meet was held on Monday, February 17th at Bates College.

Here are the Team Results

1. Greely - 72

2. Freeport - 71

3. Old Town - 36

4. Bucksport - 35.75

5. MDI - 32

6. MCI - 31

7. Fryeburg Academy - 27

8. Morse - 21

9. Orono - 20

10. Houlton/GHCA - 18

11. York - 17

Tied 12. Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth- 16

Tied 14. Boothbay, Hermon and Winslow - 15

17. Leavitt - 13

18. Poland - 10

19. Erskine - 9

20. Lawrence - 8.75

21. St. Dominic - 8

22. Piscataquis - 7.50

23. Medomak and Lincoln Academy- 7

25. Belfast - 5.25

26. GSA - 5

27. Foxcroft Academy - 3

28 - Traip Academy - 2

To see all the individual event results CLICK Here

