TICKET TV: Maine McDonald’s 2026 All-Star Game — Class C, D, S Boys

The Maine McDonald's Class C, D and S boys' all-stars will face off on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The Class C, D and S north vs. south girls' all-star game will begin below at 2:30 p.m. from Husson University in Bangor. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.

The Saturday schedule is below.

9:20 am Girls A/B Game

10:45 am Boys A/B Game

12:00 pm 3-Point Shooting Competition, Slam Dunk Competition

1:00 pm Boys C/D/S Game

2:30 pm Girls C/D/S Game

