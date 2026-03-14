Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 25 points on Friday night, as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cooper played a team-high 29 minutes and was 8-16 from the field, including 1-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. Cooper finished with 4 rebounds and a team-high 5 assists.

Check out his video highlights.

The Mavericks will play Cleveland again in a home and home series at Cleveland on Sunday, March 15th at 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown on NBA TV.

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