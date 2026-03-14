Cooper Flagg Has 25 Points in Mavericks 138-105 Loss to Cleveland Friday [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 25 points on Friday night, as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cooper played a team-high 29 minutes and was 8-16 from the field, including 1-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. Cooper finished with 4 rebounds and a team-high 5 assists.
Check out his video highlights.
The Mavericks will play Cleveland again in a home and home series at Cleveland on Sunday, March 15th at 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown on NBA TV.
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge