Cooper Flagg Scores 13 as Mavericks Snap 8-game Losing Streak Beating Memphis 120-112 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flag scored 13 points on Thursday night, March 12th as the Dallas Mavericks snapped their 8-game losing streak, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-112.
Cooper played a team-high 33 minutes. He pulled down 6 rebounds and dished out a team-high 7 assists, and had 1 blocked shot.
Check out the video highlights.
Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action on Friday night, March 13th when they will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can watch the game on Amazon Prime, with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge