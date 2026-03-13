Cooper Flag scored 13 points on Thursday night, March 12th as the Dallas Mavericks snapped their 8-game losing streak, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-112.

Cooper played a team-high 33 minutes. He pulled down 6 rebounds and dished out a team-high 7 assists, and had 1 blocked shot.

Check out the video highlights.

Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action on Friday night, March 13th when they will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can watch the game on Amazon Prime, with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

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