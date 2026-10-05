The Maine Womens Soccer Team fell to Vermont on Sunday, October 4th in Burlington 2-1, snapping their 6-game unbeaten streak.

Vermont scored 1st taking a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes gone in the 1st Half. The Catamounts led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Half, they scored again with 18:36 gone, to take a 2-0 lead.

Maine finally got on the scoreboard with 17:39 left to play when Hilary Washington scored, her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Teagan Atherly, with her 1st career assist as a Black Bear.

Vermont is now 4-4-4 and 2-0-1 in America East.

Maine is 4-4-3 and 1-1-1 in America East.

Maine will host NJIT on Sunday, October 11th at 12 Noon.

America East Women's Conference Standings

Binghamton 3-0-1

UMBC 3-1-0

Vermont 2-0-1

Bryant 2-1-0

Maine 1-1-1

UMass Lowell 0-0-3

NJIT 1-3-0

UAlbany 1-3-0

New Hampshire 0-4-0