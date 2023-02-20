#4 Bangor Christian Boys Hold Off #5 Easton Bears 63-55 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #4 Bangor Christian Patriots Boys Basketball Team held off the #5 Easton Bears 63-55 in a Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Monday, February 20th. Bangor Christian went 14-18 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.
Bangor Christian led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Easton drew within 1 point in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Patriots 14-9 to make it 23-22 at the Half. Bangor Christian led 42-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor Christian was led by Conrad Straubel with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Jaleen Reed had 18 points, including 2 3's and was 6-10 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Elliot Straubel had a 3-pointer. Bangor Christian was 16-24 from the free throw line.
Easton was led by Owen Sweeney with 17 points, including 3 3-pointers. Evan Carver had 13 points with a 3-pointer. Chase Flewelling had 2 3's and Evan Carver, Benjamin Wipperman and Rylee Chasse each had a 3-pointer. The Bears were 4-10 from the free throw line.
Easton's season comes to a close with a record of 12-7.
Bangor Christian now 15-4 advances to the Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 23rd at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of the #1 Southern Aroostook - #8 Jonesport Beals Quarterfinal.
Linescore
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Easton Boys
|8
|14
|15
|18
|55
|Bangor Christian Boys
|14
|11
|19
|21
|63
Box Score
Easton
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Riley Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Sweeney
|17
|4
|3
|-
|2
|Augustus Bonner
|6
|3
|-
|-
|2
|Cade Ennis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Carver
|13
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Dawson Lamoreau
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|Chase Flewelling
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Benjamin Wipperman
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Blake King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Raiden Cochran
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zachary Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stephen Summerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Boulier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rylee Chasse
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Mason Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|55
|12
|9
|4
|10
Bangor Christian
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Zak Chadbourne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Jackson
|3
|1
|-
|1
|3
|Colton White
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Jaleen Reed
|18
|3
|2
|6
|10
|Elliot Straubel
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Ryan Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cole Payne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabe Gahagan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marshall Sibley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Conrad Straubel
|19
|3
|2
|7
|7
|Jason Libby
|14
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Robert Giles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Luke Gorczok
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|63
|16
|5
|16
|24