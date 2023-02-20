#4 Bangor Christian Boys Hold Off #5 Easton Bears 63-55 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#4 Bangor Christian Boys Hold Off #5 Easton Bears 63-55 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #4 Bangor Christian Patriots Boys Basketball Team held off the #5 Easton Bears 63-55 in a Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Monday, February 20th. Bangor Christian went 14-18 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Bangor Christian led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Easton drew within 1 point in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Patriots 14-9 to make it 23-22 at the Half. Bangor Christian led 42-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor Christian was led by Conrad Straubel with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Jaleen Reed had 18 points, including 2 3's and was 6-10 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Elliot Straubel had a 3-pointer. Bangor Christian was 16-24 from the free throw line.

Easton was led by Owen Sweeney with 17 points, including 3 3-pointers. Evan Carver had 13 points with a 3-pointer. Chase Flewelling had 2 3's and Evan Carver, Benjamin Wipperman and Rylee Chasse each had a 3-pointer. The Bears were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Easton's season comes to a close with a record of 12-7.

Bangor Christian now 15-4 advances to the Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 23rd at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of the #1 Southern Aroostook - #8 Jonesport Beals Quarterfinal.

Linescore

Team1234Total
Easton Boys814151855
Bangor Christian Boys1411192163

Box Score

Easton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Riley Thomas0----
Owen Sweeney1743-2
Augustus Bonner63--2
Cade Ennis0----
Evan Carver134124
Dawson Lamoreau5-122
Chase Flewelling812--
Benjamin Wipperman3-1--
Blake King0----
Raiden Cochran0----
Zachary Pelletier0----
Stephen Summerson0----
Brayden Boulier0----
Rylee Chasse3-1--
Mason Adams0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS55129410

Bangor Christian

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Zak Chadbourne0----
Isaiah Jackson31-13
Colton White62-24
Jaleen Reed1832610
Elliot Straubel3-1--
Ryan Libby0----
Cole Payne0----
Gabe Gahagan0----
Marshall Sibley0----
Conrad Straubel193277
Jason Libby147---
Robert Giles0----
Luke Gorczok0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS631651624
