The Penobscot Valley Conference held their 2nd Girl's Golf Jamboree at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Tuesday, September 8th.

MDI's Cate Brown carded the low round with a score of 45.

Here are the results, thanks to MDI Coach Frank DeRevere.

MDI

Cate Brown 45

Addy Dowsland 48

Elli Hamor 55

Izzy DeRevere 56

Avery Norwood 57

Ellen Rand 57

Lylah Stanley 60

Phoebe Chamberlain 62

John Bapst

Vivi Nemeth 57

Anna Paradise 59

Leah Harmon 60

Olivia Cook 62

Olivia England-Knott 62

Ali Wade 62

Hailey Morin 63

Brewer

Natalie Freeman 49

Finnly Collins 50

Lydza Corbett 52

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We are resuming our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

You can vote for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, September 10th at 11:59 p.m. This is for athletes from schools in Hancock and Washington Counties.

You can vote for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber-92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m.