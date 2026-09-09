Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on September 8th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Belfast 2 MCI 1

Camden Hills 3 Brunswick 1

Cape Elizabeth 8 Lake Region 1

Freeport 8 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1

Gardiner 7 Winslow 0

Lincoln Academy 7 Oceanside 0

Mountain Valley 4 Hall-Dale/Monmouth Academy 2

Noble 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Nokomis 2 Cony 1

Skowhegan 5 Mt. Blue 0

Spruce Mountain 7 Dirigo 0

Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Wells 5 Traip Academy 0

Winthrop 10 Telstar 0

York 2 Poland 0

Boy's Soccer

Bangor 2 Mt. Ararat 2

Brunswick 9 Oxford Hills 1

Buckfield 2 Sacopee Valley 2

Bucksport 5 Sumner 0

Cheverus 4 Bonny Eagle 0

Edward Little 5 Messalonskee 1

Fort Fairfield 6 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Hermon 1

Freeport 5 Gray-New Gloucestr 0

GSA 2 MDI 1

Hall-Dale 6 Lisbon 1

Hampden Academy 1 Brewer 0

Hodgdon 8 Penobscot Christian 3

John Bapst 1 Ellsworth 0

Katahdin 6 Schenck/Stearns 1

Lawrence 3 Gardiner 2

Leavitt 3 Winslow 2

Lee Academy 3 Dexter 2

Lewiston 3 Camden Hills 2

Lincoln Academy 3 Erskine Academy 2

Maranacook 2 Oak Hill 0

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Houlton/GHCA 3

Medomak Valley 2 Waterville 1

Monmouth Academy 9 Wells 1

Mount Abram 4 Richmond 0

Mount View 5 MCI 1

Mountain Valley 4 Spruce Mountain 0

Narraguagus 9 Machias 1

Nokomis 3 Belfast 0

Oceanside 7 Morse 2

Pine Tree Academy 6 Carrabec/Madison 1

Telstar 10 Temple Academy 0

Waynflete 4 Traip Academy 3

Wiscasset/Boothbay 4 Islesboro 1

Girl's Soccer

Belfast 5 Nokomis 0

Brewer 1 Hampden Academy 0

Buckfield 5 Valley 1

Camden Hills 14 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 8 Fryeburg Academy 0

Cheverus 1 Falmouth 0

Deering 9 Biddeford 0

Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 2

Fort Fairfield 8 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Freeport 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 0

John Bapst 7 Ellsworth 0

Kennebunk 3 South Portland 1

Lee Academy 10 East Grand 1

Lincoln Academy 4 Erskine Academy 0

Madawaska 12 Hodgdon 0

Maranacook 9 Oak Hill 1

Mount Ararat 2 Bangor 1

Mount View 4 MCI 3

Mountain Valley 2 Rangeley Lakes 0

Poland 10 Sacopee Valley 0

Portland 0 Marshwood 0

Presque Isle 4 Caribou 1

Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 0

Traip Academy 5 Waynflete 4

Waterville 2 Medomak Valley 1

Windham 6 Noble 1

Yarmouth 6 Lake Region 0

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Calais 3 Machias 1

GSA 3 Sumner 0

Gorham 3 South Portland 0

Lake Region 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Marshwood 3 Edward Little 2

Massabesic/Sacopee 3 North Yarmouth Academy /Freeport 2

Medomak Valley 3 Camden Hills 0

Messalonskee 3 Cony 0

MDI 3 Brewer 0

Narraguagus 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Sanford 3 Portland 2

Scarborough 3 Falmouth 1

Thornton Academy 3 Kennebunk 0

Wells 3 Noble 1

Windham 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

York 3 Biddeford 0

We have resumed our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

You can vote for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, September 10th at 11:59 p.m. This is for athletes from schools in Hancock and Washington Counties.

You can vote for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber-92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m.