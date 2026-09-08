Voting is now open for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber- 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week.

You may vote as often as you wish, with voting ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 10th. The winner will be announced on Friday morning September 11th.

This week's nominees include

Samuel Bergmark - Bangor Boy's Cross Country for finishing 1st in Boy's Cross Country Meet at Bangor.

for finishing 1st in Boy's Cross Country Meet at Bangor. Ethan Closson - Old Town Football for his 5 touchdowns and 233 yards passing and 111 yards rushing against Orono

for his 5 touchdowns and 233 yards passing and 111 yards rushing against Orono Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country for finishing 1 in the Girl's Cross Country Meet at Bangor

for finishing 1 in the Girl's Cross Country Meet at Bangor Abbie Flagg - Brewer Field Hockey for scoring both goals in 2-1 OT victory against Edward Little.

for scoring both goals in 2-1 OT victory against Edward Little. Natalee Freeman - Brewer Golf for finishing 1st in the 1st Girl's Golf Jamboree

for finishing 1st in the 1st Girl's Golf Jamboree Emily Kane - Brewer Field Hockey for stopping 7 of 8 shots in 2-1 OT victory against Edward Little.

for stopping 7 of 8 shots in 2-1 OT victory against Edward Little. Callen Pooler - Bangor High School Girl's Soccer for scoring 4 goals and 2 assists in the game with Lewiston.

for scoring 4 goals and 2 assists in the game with Lewiston. Cohen Raymond - Stearns Football for carrying the ball 11 times for 127 yards and 5 touchdowns



Vote Below

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 Hammond Lumber-92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week, You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.