Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Wednesday, September 9th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 5 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0

Boothbay 11 Waterville 0

Dexter 17 Central 0

Falmouth 3 Windham 2

Fryeburg Academy 4 Poland 1

Gorham 10 Deering 0

Kennebunk 12 South Portland/Westrbook 1

Marshwood 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Mount Ararat 5 Lewiston 0

Noble 5 Massabesic 0

Orono 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Oxford Hills 1 Edward Little 0

Stearns/Schenck 1 PCHS 0

Winthop 4 Oak Hill 0

Boys Soccer

Calais 11 Shead 0

Deering 1 Gorham 0

Falmouth 1 Windham 0

Madawaska 10 Central Aroostook 1

Massabesic 2 Kennebunk 1

Mount Blue 2 Skowhegan 0

PCHS 7 Searsport 0

Portland 2 Sanford 0

Presque Isle 5 Caribou 1

Scarborough 0 Noble 0

South Portland 6 Biddeford 3

Southern Aroostook 3 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Telstar 6 Rangeley Lakes 0

Wisdom 2 Ashland 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 8 Southern Aroostook 0

Bangor Christian 11 Calais 1

Buckfield 3 Dirigo 0

Central 1 Madawaska 0

Easton 4 Maine School of Science and Math 1

GSA 1 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Madison 5 Carrabec 1

MDI 3 Bucksport 1

Mount Blue 2 Skowhegan 2

Old Orchard Beach 1 Richmond 0

Orono 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Penobscot Christian 5 Narraguagus/Machias 1

Schenck/Stearns 2 Hodgdon 0

Searsport 3 PCHS 1

Van Buren 5 Washburn 0

Yarmouth 4 Greely 1

Volleyball

Mount Ararat 3 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 2

We have resumed our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

You can vote for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, September 10th at 11:59 p.m. This is for athletes from schools in Hancock and Washington Counties.

You can vote for the Week 1 Hammond Lumber-92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m.

You can vote for the Aroostook County High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends Thursday, September 10th at 2:59 p.m.