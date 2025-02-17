#4 Schenck Defeats #5 Shead 33-28 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 17, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Monday morning's 1st game on February 17th saw the #4 Schenck Wolverines defeat #5 Shead Tigers 33-28 in a Class D Girl's Quarterfinal.

Shead took an early 6-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Schenck led at the end of the 1st Half, 15-14. The Wolverines led 24-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Mallory Brown with 10 points. Lidia Matarazzo had 8 points, including  3-pointer. The Wolverines were 6-12 from the free throw line.

Shead was led by Shaylynn Fenderson with 9 points. Adriana Fenderson had 6 points. The Tigers were 10-17 from the free throw line.

#4 Schenck will now play in the semifinals against the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#8 Southern Aroostook on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Box Score

Shead

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Danika Painter0----
Kaleigha Poor0----
Adriana Fenderson63---
Danika Howze31-12
Makenzie Johnson21---
Kelsie Sault0----
Calli Grey0----
Elizabeth Wilson0----
Tanisha Bulmer0----
Kathryn Ingham0----
Jenna Suddy3--34
Shaylynn Fenderson92-57
Kearah Barnes52-14
Gracie-Rose Toney0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS289-1017

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Shayenne Morrison0----
Ella Osborne0----
Kylee Farnham0----
Addyson Freeman62-24
Abigaile Hutchins1--12
Lidia Matarazzo82114
Paisley Brackett0----
Karleigh Freeman0----
Rheia Booton0----
Harlee Sprague84---
Hannah Ferguson0----
Maddyann Austin0----
Mallory Brown104-22
Brooklyn McAvoy0----
Ellora Peavey0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS33121612

Check out the photos

Shead-Schenck Girls Basketball

The #4 Schenck Wolverines took on the #5 Shead Tigers in a Class D Girls Quarterfinal on Monday morning, February 17th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

