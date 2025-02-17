#4 Schenck Defeats #5 Shead 33-28 [STATS/PHOTOS]
Monday morning's 1st game on February 17th saw the #4 Schenck Wolverines defeat #5 Shead Tigers 33-28 in a Class D Girl's Quarterfinal.
Shead took an early 6-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Schenck led at the end of the 1st Half, 15-14. The Wolverines led 24-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Schenck was led by Mallory Brown with 10 points. Lidia Matarazzo had 8 points, including 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 6-12 from the free throw line.
Shead was led by Shaylynn Fenderson with 9 points. Adriana Fenderson had 6 points. The Tigers were 10-17 from the free throw line.
#4 Schenck will now play in the semifinals against the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#8 Southern Aroostook on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.
Box Score
Shead
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Danika Painter
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleigha Poor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adriana Fenderson
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Danika Howze
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Makenzie Johnson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsie Sault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calli Grey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tanisha Bulmer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kathryn Ingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenna Suddy
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|Shaylynn Fenderson
|9
|2
|-
|5
|7
|Kearah Barnes
|5
|2
|-
|1
|4
|Gracie-Rose Toney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|28
|9
|-
|10
|17
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Shayenne Morrison
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ella Osborne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kylee Farnham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addyson Freeman
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Abigaile Hutchins
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Lidia Matarazzo
|8
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Paisley Brackett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karleigh Freeman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rheia Booton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harlee Sprague
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Ferguson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddyann Austin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Brown
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Brooklyn McAvoy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ellora Peavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|12
|1
|6
|12
Check out the photos
Shead-Schenck Girls Basketball
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper