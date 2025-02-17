4 Schenck Defeats #5 Shead 33-28 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Monday morning's 1st game on February 17th saw the #4 Schenck Wolverines defeat #5 Shead Tigers 33-28 in a Class D Girl's Quarterfinal.

Shead took an early 6-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Schenck led at the end of the 1st Half, 15-14. The Wolverines led 24-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Mallory Brown with 10 points. Lidia Matarazzo had 8 points, including 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 6-12 from the free throw line.

Shead was led by Shaylynn Fenderson with 9 points. Adriana Fenderson had 6 points. The Tigers were 10-17 from the free throw line.

#4 Schenck will now play in the semifinals against the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#8 Southern Aroostook on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Box Score

Shead

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Danika Painter 0 - - - - Kaleigha Poor 0 - - - - Adriana Fenderson 6 3 - - - Danika Howze 3 1 - 1 2 Makenzie Johnson 2 1 - - - Kelsie Sault 0 - - - - Calli Grey 0 - - - - Elizabeth Wilson 0 - - - - Tanisha Bulmer 0 - - - - Kathryn Ingham 0 - - - - Jenna Suddy 3 - - 3 4 Shaylynn Fenderson 9 2 - 5 7 Kearah Barnes 5 2 - 1 4 Gracie-Rose Toney 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 28 9 - 10 17

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Shayenne Morrison 0 - - - - Ella Osborne 0 - - - - Kylee Farnham 0 - - - - Addyson Freeman 6 2 - 2 4 Abigaile Hutchins 1 - - 1 2 Lidia Matarazzo 8 2 1 1 4 Paisley Brackett 0 - - - - Karleigh Freeman 0 - - - - Rheia Booton 0 - - - - Harlee Sprague 8 4 - - - Hannah Ferguson 0 - - - - Maddyann Austin 0 - - - - Mallory Brown 10 4 - 2 2 Brooklyn McAvoy 0 - - - - Ellora Peavey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 12 1 6 12

