5 Red Sox Named to AL All-Star Team

The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at Coors' Field in Colorado and the Boston Red Sox will be well represented with 5 players on the American League Roster, the most of any team

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were selected by the fans as the starting shortstop and 3rd baseman respectively, and then on Sunday afternoon JD Martinez was selected as a reserve. Also selected were starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and relief pitcher Matt Barnes.

The full rosters are

AL Starters

Catcher - Salvador Perez - Kansas City

1st Base - Vladamir Guerrerro Jr. - Toronto

2nd Base - Marcus Semien - Toronto

3rd Base - Rafael Devers - Boston

Shortstop - Xander Bogaerts - Boston

Outfield - Mike Trout - Angels (Injured)

Outfield - Aaron Judge - Yankees

Outfield - Teoscar Hernandez - Toronto

Designated Hitter - Shohei Ohtani - Angels

Reserves

Catcher - Mike Zunino - Tampa Bay

1st Base - Matt Olson - Oakland and Jared Walsh - Angels

2nd Base - Jose Altuve - Houston

3rd Base - Jose Ramirez - Cleveland

Shortstop - Bo Bichette - Toronto and Carlos Correa - Houston

Outfield - Michael Brantley - Houston

Outfield - Joey Gallo - Texas

Outfield - Adolis Garcia - Texas

Outfield - Cedric Mullins - Baltimore

Designated Hitter - JD Martinez - Boston and Nelson Cruz - Minnesota

Starting Pitchers

Shane Bieber - Cleveland (Injured)

Gerrit Cole - Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi - Red Sox

Kyle Gibson - Texas

Yusei Kikuchi - Seattle

Lance Lynn - White Sox

Carlos Rodon - White Sox

Relief Pitchers

Matt Barnes - Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman - Yankees

Liam Hendriks - White Sox

Ryan Pressly - Astros

Gregory Soto - Tigers

National League

Starters

Catcher - Buster Posey - Giants

1st Base - Freddie Freeman - Braves

2nd Base - Adam Frasier - Pirates

3rd Base - Nolan Arenado - Cardinals

Shortstop - Fernando Tatis Jr. - Padres

Outfield - Ronald Acuna Jr. - Braves

Outfield - Nick Castellanos - Reds

Outfield - Jesse Winker - Reds

Reserves

Catcher - JT Realmuto - Phillies

1st Base - Max Muncy - Dodgers

2nd Base - Ozzie Albies - Braves and Jake Croneworth - Padres

3rd Base - Kris Bryant - Cubs and Eduardo Escobar - Diamondbacks

Shortstop - Brandon Crawford - Giants and Trea Turner - Nationals

Outfield - Mookie Betts - Dodgers

Outfield - Bryan Reynolds - Pirates

Outfield - Kyle Schwarber - Nationals (Injured)

Outfield - Juan Soto - Nationals

Outfield - Chris Taylor - Dodgers

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes - Brewers

Yu Darvish - Padres

Jacob deGrom - Mets

Kevin Gausman - Giants

German Marquez - Rockies

Trevor Rogers - Marlins

Zack Wheeler - Phillies

Brandon Woodruff - Brewers

Relievers

Josh Hader - Brewers

Craig Kimbrel - Cubs

Mark Melancon - Padres

Alex Reys - Cardinals

The game will be broadcast on our sister station 92.9 The Ticket