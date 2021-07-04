5 Red Sox Named to AL All-Star Team
The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at Coors' Field in Colorado and the Boston Red Sox will be well represented with 5 players on the American League Roster, the most of any team
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were selected by the fans as the starting shortstop and 3rd baseman respectively, and then on Sunday afternoon JD Martinez was selected as a reserve. Also selected were starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and relief pitcher Matt Barnes.
The full rosters are
AL Starters
- Catcher - Salvador Perez - Kansas City
- 1st Base - Vladamir Guerrerro Jr. - Toronto
- 2nd Base - Marcus Semien - Toronto
- 3rd Base - Rafael Devers - Boston
- Shortstop - Xander Bogaerts - Boston
- Outfield - Mike Trout - Angels (Injured)
- Outfield - Aaron Judge - Yankees
- Outfield - Teoscar Hernandez - Toronto
- Designated Hitter - Shohei Ohtani - Angels
Reserves
- Catcher - Mike Zunino - Tampa Bay
- 1st Base - Matt Olson - Oakland and Jared Walsh - Angels
- 2nd Base - Jose Altuve - Houston
- 3rd Base - Jose Ramirez - Cleveland
- Shortstop - Bo Bichette - Toronto and Carlos Correa - Houston
- Outfield - Michael Brantley - Houston
- Outfield - Joey Gallo - Texas
- Outfield - Adolis Garcia - Texas
- Outfield - Cedric Mullins - Baltimore
- Designated Hitter - JD Martinez - Boston and Nelson Cruz - Minnesota
Starting Pitchers
- Shane Bieber - Cleveland (Injured)
- Gerrit Cole - Yankees
- Nathan Eovaldi - Red Sox
- Kyle Gibson - Texas
- Yusei Kikuchi - Seattle
- Lance Lynn - White Sox
- Carlos Rodon - White Sox
Relief Pitchers
- Matt Barnes - Red Sox
- Aroldis Chapman - Yankees
- Liam Hendriks - White Sox
- Ryan Pressly - Astros
- Gregory Soto - Tigers
National League
Starters
- Catcher - Buster Posey - Giants
- 1st Base - Freddie Freeman - Braves
- 2nd Base - Adam Frasier - Pirates
- 3rd Base - Nolan Arenado - Cardinals
- Shortstop - Fernando Tatis Jr. - Padres
- Outfield - Ronald Acuna Jr. - Braves
- Outfield - Nick Castellanos - Reds
- Outfield - Jesse Winker - Reds
Reserves
- Catcher - JT Realmuto - Phillies
- 1st Base - Max Muncy - Dodgers
- 2nd Base - Ozzie Albies - Braves and Jake Croneworth - Padres
- 3rd Base - Kris Bryant - Cubs and Eduardo Escobar - Diamondbacks
- Shortstop - Brandon Crawford - Giants and Trea Turner - Nationals
- Outfield - Mookie Betts - Dodgers
- Outfield - Bryan Reynolds - Pirates
- Outfield - Kyle Schwarber - Nationals (Injured)
- Outfield - Juan Soto - Nationals
- Outfield - Chris Taylor - Dodgers
Pitchers
- Corbin Burnes - Brewers
- Yu Darvish - Padres
- Jacob deGrom - Mets
- Kevin Gausman - Giants
- German Marquez - Rockies
- Trevor Rogers - Marlins
- Zack Wheeler - Phillies
- Brandon Woodruff - Brewers
Relievers
- Josh Hader - Brewers
- Craig Kimbrel - Cubs
- Mark Melancon - Padres
- Alex Reys - Cardinals
The game will be broadcast on our sister station 92.9 The Ticket