#8 Brewer Girls Defeat #9 Nokomis 35-29 [STATS]
The #8 Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated #9 Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday night, February 15th in a Class A prelim game at Brewer High School, despite 20 points from Nokomis' Brianna Townsend.
Brewer led 6-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 12-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 23-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Jordan Doak who had 11 points while Mariah Roberts finished with 6 points. The Witches were 5-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Doak had 2 3-pointers and Kaylee Dore had 1 3-pointer.
Nokomis was led by Townsend with 20 points, with 13 points coming in the 4th Quarter. The Warriors were 7-16 from the free throw line. Townsend had both of Nokomis' 3-pointers.
Brewer is now 6-13 and will play the top seeded Skowhegan River Hawks on Friday, February 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.
The Warriors season comes to a close with a record of 1-18.
Line Score
Box Score
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Emberli Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Kiersten Condon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Danica Migliore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Alexa Brann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eliya Drummond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sydney King
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Briana Townsend
|20
|6
|4
|2
|6
|9
|23
|Evalynn Littlefield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Emma Marble
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|30
|Madison Walker
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Addison Hawthorne
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|50
|Emma Hodgdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|29
|10
|8
|2
|7
|16
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Jordan Doak
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Trea Broussard
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Allie Flagg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|9
|4
|5
|16