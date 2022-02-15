#8 Brewer Girls Defeat #9 Nokomis 35-29 [STATS]

Brewer-Nokomis Girls Basketball February 15, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul

The #8 Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated #9 Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday night, February 15th in a Class A prelim game at Brewer High School, despite 20 points from Nokomis' Brianna Townsend.

Brewer led 6-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 12-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 23-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Jordan Doak who had 11 points while Mariah Roberts finished with 6 points. The Witches were 5-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Doak had 2 3-pointers and Kaylee Dore had 1 3-pointer.

Nokomis was led by Townsend with 20 points, with 13 points coming in the 4th Quarter. The Warriors were 7-16 from the free throw line. Townsend had both of Nokomis' 3-pointers.

Brewer is now 6-13 and will play the top seeded Skowhegan River Hawks on Friday, February 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Warriors season comes to a close with a record of 1-18.

Line Score

Box Score

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Emberli Michaud000000
11Kiersten Condon000000
12Danica Migliore000000
13Alexa Brann000000
15Eliya Drummond000000
20Sydney King000000
22Briana Townsend2064269
23Evalynn Littlefield000000
24Emma Marble211005
30Madison Walker211000
44Addison Hawthorne522012
50Emma Hodgdon000000
TOTALS291082716

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore000002
5Jordan Doak1142213
10Trea Broussard422000
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore410112
15Allie Flagg422000
20Mariah Roberts633000
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel410113
23Jenna McQuarrie200026
35Kelly DiCarlo000000
TOTALS351394516
