8 Brewer Girls Defeat #9 Nokomis 35-29 [STATS]

The #8 Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated #9 Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday night, February 15th in a Class A prelim game at Brewer High School, despite 20 points from Nokomis' Brianna Townsend.

Brewer led 6-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 12-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 23-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Jordan Doak who had 11 points while Mariah Roberts finished with 6 points. The Witches were 5-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Doak had 2 3-pointers and Kaylee Dore had 1 3-pointer.

Nokomis was led by Townsend with 20 points, with 13 points coming in the 4th Quarter. The Warriors were 7-16 from the free throw line. Townsend had both of Nokomis' 3-pointers.

Brewer is now 6-13 and will play the top seeded Skowhegan River Hawks on Friday, February 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Warriors season comes to a close with a record of 1-18.

Line Score

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Emberli Michaud 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Kiersten Condon 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Danica Migliore 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Alexa Brann 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eliya Drummond 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Sydney King 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Briana Townsend 20 6 4 2 6 9 23 Evalynn Littlefield 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Emma Marble 2 1 1 0 0 5 30 Madison Walker 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Addison Hawthorne 5 2 2 0 1 2 50 Emma Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 29 10 8 2 7 16

Brewer