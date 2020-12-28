A Changing Of The Guard In The AFC East

ESPN NFL Nation's Buffalo Bills reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques joined The Drive on Monday ahead of the Bills' showdown vs. the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

At 11-3, the Bills are playing some of the best football in the NFL and have officially ripped the division away from the Patriots for the first time in 11 years. (It's Buffalo's first AFC East title since 1995).

Marcel detailed how the Bills built their team and why they should be considered the new beasts of the East for years to come.