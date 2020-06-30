A Little Soggy Weather Couldn’t Dampen The Searsport Faithful

The Drive kicked off week two of our Town of the Year Elite 8 road trip series Monday in Searsport, Maine. While the weather didn't necessarily cooperate, the hospitality of the Searsport-ians was second to none.

Town Manager James Gillway joined the show once again, as well as Searsport Shores owner Steve Tanguay:

A man with too many titles to list, Dave Walsh set his aim firmly on Pittsfield once he got on-air:

Local coach RJ Robertson joined the show to boast about some of the town's recent success:

Padric Garrett, owner of Bricks and Sticks food truck, supplied the crew with more pizza than we could eat, and Josh McFarland joined the show to talk about the community's support of youth programs: